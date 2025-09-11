Torrential rain kills man in Tokyo, halts transport services

Pedestrians shelter under umbrellas as they walk through heavy rain in Tokyo, Japan, 11 September 2025. (EPA Photo)

Torrential rain struck the Japanese capital and adjoining areas Thursday, killing one man and injuring another, as well as forcing the temporary suspension of some transport services, according to media reports.

Police said two men were crushed when several stacked containers collapsed at a port in Tokyo's Ota Ward, killing one and injuring the other, Kyodo news agency reported.

A man in his 40s, who had been operating heavy machinery to move containers, was declared dead at the scene. His coworker, a man in his 60s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Transportation services were also affected by the intense rainfall. Bullet train operations between Tokyo and the nearby Kanagawa Prefecture were temporarily halted, affecting 100,000 travelers.

The Haneda Airport experienced delays and flight cancellations due to heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The Setagaya Ward recorded 92.0 millimeters (3.62 inches) of rain, and Ota Ward saw 88.5 mm (within just one hour Thursday afternoon, the highest ever recorded at those locations, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Radar analysis suggested that parts of central Tokyo received more than 100 mm of rainfall, prompting the agency to issue multiple warnings.

The Yazawa River overflowed in the Setagaya Ward, and the Tachiai River did the same in the Shinagawa Ward. At one stage, the Setagaya Ward office advised more than 1,200 households to evacuate.

Severe weather is expected to persist in some regions Friday, with forecasts predicting up to 200 mm (of rain in the Tokai region and 100 mm in the Kanto-Koshin area, which includes Tokyo, over 24 hours, ending at 6 pm, the agency added.