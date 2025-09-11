S. Korean president warns on US investment over raid

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday said that Korean companies would be " very hesitant" about their potential decision to make direct investments in the US due to last week's immigration raid on a Hyundai-LG battery plant in the American state of Georgia, local media reported.

The raid would have an impact on companies that plan to set up factories in the US because they will be concerned about "disadvantageous" treatment by the American authorities, Lee told a press conference in Seoul, marking his 100 days in office, according to the Yonhap news agency.

He said that over 300 South Korean workers detained by US immigration authorities will be released on Thursday.

A chartered plane carrying 306 Koreans, including 10 females, and 14 foreign nationals will depart on Friday and arrive in Seoul in the afternoon, Lee said, noting that one worker opted to remain in the US due to a family member who is a permanent resident.

The departure, initially planned for Wednesday, was delayed after US officials insisted on transporting the workers in handcuffs, he further said, adding that Washington reversed the decision after Seoul "strongly" protested.

He said that Washington reversed its stance after "a directive from the White House."

"President Donald Trump ordered, 'Let them return freely, but those who don't want to go don't have to.' So the process was temporarily halted to change the administrative procedures," he said.

A total of 475 people, including 307 South Koreans, were arrested during the raid at the facility, which is a joint venture between Hyundai and LG, has been touted by Georgia state officials. Governor Brian Kemp said in 2023 that it would be the "largest economic development project in Georgia's history."

Seoul, in late July, pledged a $350 billion investment in the US after Trump agreed to cut tariffs on goods from South Korea from 25% to 15%.