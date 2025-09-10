China warns of possible escalation after Israel strikes Doha

China on Wednesday condemned Israel's attacks on Qatar's capital Doha and warned of possible escalation of tensions in the region.

In a regular news conference in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian expressed "firm opposition" to Israel's violation of Qatar's territorial sovereignty.

Lin also implicitly criticized the US for its "severely unbalanced position" on the Middle East and blamed Washington for Israel's actions.

On Tuesday, Israel's military said it conducted a "precise strike targeting the senior leadership" of the Palestinian group.

Qatar condemned the "cowardly" attack, saying the strike targeted residential buildings that housed members of Hamas's political bureau.

The Gulf state, along with the US and Egypt, has been playing a central role in efforts to mediate an end to Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed more than 64,600 Palestinians since October 2023.





