Beijing announces new nature reserve in disputed South China Sea

Beijing has announced the establishment of a new national nature reserve in the disputed South China Sea, according to a government statement Wednesday.

China's Cabinet, the State Council, on Tuesday approved the creation of the Huangyan Island National Nature Reserve at Huangyan Island, also known as Scarborough Shoal or in the Philippines Bajo de Masinloc, the statement said.

The reserve is described as a "crucial guarantee for safeguarding the diversity, stability, and sustainability of the natural ecosystem" on the island.

Authorities said relevant departments and local administrations must "strictly" implement the reserve regulations and other laws, calling on them to fulfill their ecological and environmental protection responsibilities, strengthen coordination, and intensify supervision and law enforcement against illegal activities in the area.

The National Forestry and Grassland Administration will later announce the zoning and boundaries of the reserve.





