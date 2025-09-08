Detained South Korean workers in US likely to return home on voluntary basis: Reports

South Korean workers detained last week in an immigration raid in the US are likely to return home voluntarily instead of facing deportation as Seoul plans to send a chartered flight to bring them back after consultations with Washington, local media reports said Monday.

A total of 475 people were arrested in Thursday's raid on an electric vehicle battery plant under construction in Georgia which is a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution.

US officials said it was part of a criminal investigation into alleged unlawful employment practices.

More than 300 of those detained were South Koreans.

South Korea's presidential office said Sunday that a chartered plane will fly to the US to bring the detained workers back home after concluding consultations with Washington to resolve the matter.

South Korea has been in talks with the US to arrange their return under voluntary departure, as deportation could hinder their future travel to the US, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing a diplomatic source.

US immigration authorities have reportedly put two options before them: accept deportation and take a five-year reentry ban, or remain in detention and face trial.

The development came hours before South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is set to leave for the US and is expected to meet with Trump administration officials to request their cooperation for the release of the detained workers as well as to discuss the administrative procedures.

Cho is also expected to request Washington's cooperation on preventing similar incidents and underscore the need to improve the visa system for South Korean nationals travelling to the US for work.

The chartered plane is expected to head to the US on Wednesday.

The Georgia facility has been touted by state officials as a landmark investment. Gov. Brian Kemp called it the "largest economic development project in Georgia history" when it was announced in 2022.

The plant is still under construction and had been scheduled to become fully operational next year, though that timeline is unclear after the raid.





