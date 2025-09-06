China imposes tariffs on pork from the EU

China has imposed provisional anti-dumping tariffs on certain pork imports from the European Union.



The Ministry of Commerce in Beijing announced on Friday that the tariffs will range from 15.6 to 62.4%, depending on the company, and will apply from September 10.



The authorities say European producers exported pork and by-products to China at dumping prices, causing considerable damage to the domestic industry.



Deliveries from Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark are particularly affected. According to the EU, pork exports to China amounted to more than €2 billion ($2.3 billion) last year.



The European Commission, which is responsible for trade policy, sharply criticized the tariff decision.



The Chinese action is based on questionable allegations and insufficient evidence and therefore does not comply with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, a spokesman in Brussels said. He added that all necessary steps will be taken to defend European producers and the industry.



The investigation was launched in June last year and extended this June. Observers see the proceedings as a response to EU tariffs on Chinese electric cars.



The current decision is provisional. It may still be adjusted or revoked before the investigation is completed in December.



Back in July, Beijing imposed official tariffs on brandy from the EU in the trade dispute with Brussels. However, these did not apply to companies that had previously entered into price commitments.



In August, China also extended an ongoing anti-subsidy investigation into dairy products from the EU until February 2026.



Beijing accuses Brussels of disregarding international rules with regard to the EU's additional tariffs on Chinese electric cars. The EU justified its surcharges with what it considers to be excessive state subsidies in China.



Beijing rejects the accusations and accuses the EU of protectionism.



