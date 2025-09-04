Strong magnitude 6.3 quake jolts southeastern Afghanistan after deadly tremor

Houses damaged by an earthquake in Kunar, Afghanistan, 04 September 2025. (EPA Photo)

A strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit southeastern Afghanistan on Thursday in the wake of Sunday's tremor, which killed more than 2,200 people, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences.

The latest quake hit 14 kilometers (9 miles) east of Jalalabad, at 1656GMT, at a depth of 10 kilometers. The US Geological Survey measured the magnitude at 5.6.

The quake was also felt in the neighboring central and northwestern areas of Pakistan. The Pakistan Meteorological Department measured the tremor at a magnitude of 5.9.

An Afghan interim administration official in Kunar province told Anadolu that the tremor was felt in Kunar and parts of the country.

"So far, no reports of further damages but it spread fear among the residents," said Abdul Ghani, spokesman for the local administration.

It followed Tuesday's 5.2 magnitude earthquake that struck northeastern Afghanistan, according to the US Geological Survey.

It was the third-strongest aftershock to hit Afghanistan since Sunday.