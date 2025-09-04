China to impose anti-circumvention measures on certain optical fiber imports from US

China said it has decided to impose anti-circumvention measures on certain optical fiber imports originating in the US effective Thursday, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the Commerce Ministry.

The move follows an investigation by Chinese trade authorities which found evidence that some US-origin optical fiber products were being rerouted or slightly altered to evade existing anti-dumping and countervailing duties already imposed on American imports.

The anti-circumvention measures on certain cut-off shifted single-mode optical fiber originating in the US will be implemented from Thursday to April 21, 2028, it said.

The measures will close regulatory loopholes and ensure a fairer competitive environment for China's domestic optical fiber industry, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the practice of US fiber optic manufacturers and exporters altering trade patterns to export certain cut-off shifted single-mode optical fiber to China lacks commercial justification, undermines the effectiveness of existing anti-dumping measures, and constitutes circumvention of China's anti-dumping measures on related US optical fiber products.

The ministry described the move as consistent with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and a necessary step to safeguard China's legitimate industrial and trade interests.

This marks the first anti-circumvention investigation in China and was initiated on an application from a domestic firm.

China's optical fiber sector has grown into one of the largest in the world, while Washington has accused Beijing of overcapacity and market distortions in advanced manufacturing sectors.

China's latest decision highlights its escalating trade tensions with the US, already heightened by Washington's imposition of additional tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods this year.

It comes after the US sanctioned Chinese chemical company Guangzhou Tengyue Chemical Co., Ltd. and two company representatives Wednesday for "manufacturing and coordinating shipments of illicit opioids and chemical agents" to America.





