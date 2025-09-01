China’s Xi proposes Global Governance Initiative at SCO Plus summit

China's President Xi Jinping on Monday proposed the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) at the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" meeting in the northern port city of Tianjin.

The proposal came during the extended summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, known as SCO Plus, which includes the bloc's dialogue partners and observers.

Türkiye is one of 15 dialogue partners of the bloc, which also has two observer states.

"I look forward to working with all countries for a more just and equitable global governance system and advancing toward a community with a shared future for humanity," Xi said at the opening address to the SCO Plus meeting.

While proposing his new initiative, Xi said global governance "has come to a new crossroads."

Under the governance initiative, Xi proposed that the "SCO Plus" nations adhere to sovereign equality, abide by the international rule of law, practice multilateralism, advocate the people-centered approach and focus on "taking real actions."

He called for setting an example in championing the common values of humanity and over next five years, and said China will treat 500 patients with congenital heart disease, perform 5,000 cataract operations, and carry out 10,000 cancer screenings for other SCO countries.

Over the past years, Xi has proposed three similar initiatives on security, civilizations and development.

The Tianjin summit was the largest gathering of the SCO as well as the fifth time hosted by China since the bloc was formed in 2001.

It brought together some 20 heads of state and government, besides leaders of international organizations.

Earlier Monday, the SCO leaders adopted the Tianjin Declaration, vowing to boost ties in economy and security.