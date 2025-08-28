Chinese trade tsar to visit US amid tariffs truce

China trade tsar Li Chenggang will visit the US this week for talks following a visit to Canada, an official said Thursday.

Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian said that following his visit to Canada, Li will travel to Washington to meet relevant US officials, according to state-run Global Times.

Li visited Canada from Aug. 24 to 27, where he co-chaired a China-Canada Joint Economic and Trade Committee meeting.

In July, Chinese and US delegations led by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met in Sweden and agreed to extend a pause on tariffs and other trade measures, as the US had set an Aug. 12 deadline for China to reach a trade deal.

Talks in Stockholm followed similar meetings with He and Bessent in Geneva and London.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order and extended a tariff suspension on China for another 90 days to Nov. 10.

But a 10% reciprocal tariff remains in effect during the suspension.

The world's top two economies were engaged in a tariff war, initiated by Trump, roiling markets before a mutual rollback of staggering levies.

Trump has reached deals with the UK, Japan, the EU and other nations, and continues to hold talks.