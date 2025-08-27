Tokyo records longest streak of 'extremely hot' temperatures

The Japanese capital city of Tokyo on Wednesday marked the 10th consecutive "extremely hot" day, the longest streak on record, when temperatures rose to 35C (95F) or higher, Jiji Press reported.

The annual number of "extremely hot" days this year has reached 23, breaking the previous record that was set in 2022, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Temperatures were as high as 35.3C just after 10.40 am (0140GMT) on Wednesday at an observation point in Tokyo's Chiyoda ward, the agency added.

It urged the residents to take the necessary precautions against heatstroke, such as utilizing air conditioners.

The development came after southwestern Japan was battered by heavy rains in August, which triggered landslides and suspended the transportation services.





