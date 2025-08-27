6 MAGNITUDE QUAKE JOLTS NE TAIWAN, SAYS ISLANDS WEATHER AUTHORITY

A strong 6 magnitude earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan on Wednesday, according to the island's Central Weather Administration.

The quake occurred at 9.11 pm local time (1311GMT) and at a depth of 112 kilometers (69.5 miles), the weather authority said.

The US Geological Survey measured the same quake at a magnitude of 5.3, locating its origin 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) from Yilan county and at a depth of 116 kilometers (72 miles).

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties on the island.