Thailand rejects Cambodia’s claim on border wire removal

Thailand rejected reports that Phnom Penh and Bangkok have agreed to remove barbed wire and other obstacles along the border, according to the daily Nation Thailand.

Bangkok's reaction follows Cambodia's statement on the extraordinary Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting on Friday.

The statement had claimed that during the meeting, "both sides also discussed exploring practical measures to address the issues of barbed wire, tires, and other obstructions, with a view to alleviating the difficulties faced by local communities, facilitating the safe return of people to their homes, and mitigating the impacts on their livelihoods at the earliest possible time."

"The statement mentioned above is a one-sided claim that was not included in the official minutes or agreed-upon documents of the committee and its secretariats from both sides," Thailand's First Army Region said.

The border meetings follow last month's clashes that left dozens dead and injured.

On July 28, during a trilateral meeting with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the two neighbors agreed to an unconditional ceasefire following weeks of hostilities.

Both sides later endorsed a 13-point agreement on Aug. 7, which included allowing ASEAN observers to monitor the ceasefire along the contested border.





