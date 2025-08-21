Beijing claims New Delhi 'committed to one-China policy'

China on Thursday said India remains "committed to the one-China policy," following talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar in New Delhi.

"Jaishankar said at the talks (with Wang) that India stays committed to the one-China policy, and Taiwan is part of China's territory," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a news conference in Beijing.

Wang concluded a two-day trip to India this week, meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Jaishankar.

According to a Chinese readout on Wang's meetings with Jaishankar and Doval, India reiterated its long-standing position on Taiwan with the statements "Taiwan is part of China," and that "India has consistently upheld the one-China policy."

India, however, did not refer to any discussion on Taiwan in their readouts following the meetings.

Later, media reports, citing government sources, claimed that New Delhi conveyed to Beijing that "like the rest of the world, India has a relationship with Taiwan that focuses on economic, technology, and cultural ties. We intend to continue it."

Taiwan, which China claims is its "breakaway province," has three offices in India. Taipei has maintained its independence since 1949.

- Beijing 'surprised' by clarification

"We're surprised at India's clarification," said spokeswoman Mao, referring to the statements claimed by the Indian media.

"It seems that some in India (are) trying to undermine China's sovereignty on the Taiwan question and handicap the improvement of China-India relations," she said, expressing "grave concern."

Notably, both sides, during Wang's meetings in New Delhi, had acknowledged the improvement in China-India ties, which were strained since 2019, leading to a deadly 2020 border clash in the Ladakh area of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of 24 soldiers.

"We hope India will earnestly abide by the one-China principle, properly settle sensitive issues, and promote the steady development of bilateral relations," Mao said.

According to official statements released by both sides, New Delhi and Beijing agreed to resume direct flights "at the earliest" convenience and to ease mutual visa issuance for tourism, businesses, and media purposes.

They also agreed to reopen three traditional border trading markets: Renqinggang-Changgu, Pulan-Gunji, and Jiuba-Namgya.

Additionally, the two sides agreed to establish expert and working groups to "advance effective border management to maintain peace and tranquility," in the border region.

China also pledged to share hydrological information with India during emergencies "based on humanitarian considerations."



