5 killed amid heavy rains in northern China

At least five people were killed after heavy rains hit northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, state-run Xinhua News reported Thursday citing authorities.

Torrential rains starting from Monday pounded several banners and districts in Ordos, with three people previously reported missing in the Dalad banner were found-two confirmed dead and one has been hospitalized.

A banner is a traditional administrative division similar to a county.

Three other people were found dead in floodwaters on Tuesday in the city's Dongsheng district.

Local authorities are reportedly conducting investigations and handling the aftermath.

The development came as China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters issued a Level-IV emergency response for flood control on Thursday in Liaoning, Sichuan, and Yunnan, provinces due to expected heavy rainfall.

Meteorologists forecast intense rain or storms in the region from Thursday to Friday, with some areas facing torrential downpours.

China's emergency response system has four levels, with Level I being the most severe.

Last Saturday, at least eight people were killed and four went missing after a flash flood swept through a camping site late Saturday in the upstream area of a river in Urad Rear Banner in Bayannur City in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Separately, Taiwan's congress on Thursday approved a special budget worth $1.9 billion to support regions hit hard by Typhoon Danas and torrential rain in July, according to Focus Taiwan.





