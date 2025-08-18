South Korea to send special envoys to China

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung plans to send a team of special envoys to China next week, reflecting his government's commitment to managing relations with Beijing, alongside engagement with the US and Japan.

Lee's move coincides with his upcoming trips to Japan and the US for summit talks with their leaders, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing government sources.

The delegation will include former National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, ruling Democratic Party lawmakers Kim Tae-nyeon and Park Jeung, and Roh Jae-hun, son of former President Roh Tae-woo.

Seoul and Beijing are in talks to arrange a meeting between the special envoys and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The envoys are expected to convey a letter from Lee to Chinese President Xi Jinping, underscoring the importance of bilateral ties and requesting his attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea in late October.

Seoul and Beijing formed diplomatic ties in August 1992.

Lee is scheduled to visit Tokyo between Aug. 23 and 24 for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and later to go to Washington for a summit with US President Donald Trump.

Japan and South Korea are the oldest military allies of the US in Asia-Pacific, hosting more than 50,000 and 28,500 soldiers, respectively.