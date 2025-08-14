 Contact Us
South Korea set to restart Shin-Hanul 2 nuclear reactor

Published August 14,2025
South Korea is set to restart the Shin-Hanul 2 reactor after the country's nuclear safety commission on Thursday authorized the resumption.

The reactor was shut down for maintenance following two malfunctions in March this year, the Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission authorized the resumption of operations after repairs that began on April 20, following a coolant leak on March 12 and a gas leak two days later.

During the repair, the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. also discovered a defect in one of the fuel rods and took necessary measures.

The commission added that inspections on 88 items have been completed, with an additional 11 follow-up tests to be conducted.