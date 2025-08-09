Taiwan probes leaked government documents on dark web

Taiwan has said that the authorities are investigating a suspected leak of official Foreign Ministry documents for sale on the dark web.

Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung ordered the establishment of an investigation team promptly to clarify the source, channels, and scope of the possible leak, according to a ministry statement on Friday.

The ministry did not dismiss the possibility of the leak originating from employees, adding that if it is confirmed that ministry personnel were involved, the case would be referred to prosecutors.

The statement added that most of the documents are from 2024 and might also have been forged or altered before being posted on the dark web.

It said that the ministry plans to comprehensively review and strengthen its systems.





