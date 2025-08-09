PAKISTAN REJECTS INDIAS CLAIM IT SHOT DOWN 6 FIGHTER JETS DURING MAY HOSTILITIES

Pakistan rejects India's claim it shot down 6 fighter jets during May hostilities

Pakistan on Saturday rejected an Indian claim to have shot down six Pakistani aircraft, including five fighter jets, during May's four-day conflict between the South Asian nuclear-armed neighbors.

The claim was "implausible" and "ill-timed," said Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif in a statement.

"Not a single Pakistani aircraft was hit or destroyed by India," Asif said.

He added that the belated claim was not only factually incorrect but also a desperate attempt to mask what he described as a "monumental failure" of India's military strategy, stemming from the "strategic shortsightedness" of its political leadership.

"For three months, no such claims were voiced," Asif said.

"In the immediate aftermath of the conflict, Pakistan presented detailed technical briefings to the international media, while independent observers acknowledged the loss of multiple Indian aircraft, including Rafales. These admissions were corroborated by world leaders, senior Indian politicians, and foreign intelligence assessments."

He added that during the conflict, Pakistani forces destroyed six Indian jets, S-400 air defense batteries, and unmanned aircraft while swiftly putting several Indian airbases out of action.

Earlier Saturday, Indian Air Force chief Amar Preet Singh claimed that New Delhi had shot down six Pakistani aircraft, including five fighter jets, during the four-day conflict.

His claim came three months after cross-border clashes between New Delhi and Islamabad.

The fighting between the two countries was triggered by an April 22 attack at a tourist resort in Indian-administered Kashmir.

New Delhi blamed the attack on Islamabad, which denied responsibility and called for an impartial investigation.

After an exchange of attacks between the two countries, US President Donald Trump announced a truce on May 10.





