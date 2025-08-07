5 killed as suspension bridge collapses in Xinjiang

At least five people were killed and dozens others injured after a suspension bridge collapsed at a tourist spot in Xinjiang, western China, state media reported on Thursday.

Among the 24 people injured, two sustained serious injuries. A total of 29 people fell from the bridge at the XiataScenic Area in Zhaosu county, Ili Kazak autonomous region. The areas have been closed for public.

The collapse of the Jiangjun Bridge was caused by snapping of one of the suspension ropes.

Videos on social media showed the bridge split in the middle, and affected people helping each other.

The spot was closed and an investigation into the cause of the accident has been initiated.

One of the cables of the bridge also broke last year, causing the bridge deck to tilt severely.

Xinjiang is home to more than 10 million Uyghurs, a Turkic Muslim group, which makes up around 45% of the region's population.





