2 killed, 5 missing after landslide in southern China

At least two people are dead and five missing after a rain-triggered landslide trapped over a dozen people in southern China's Guangdong province, state media reported Thursday.

The incident occurred Wednesday in the capital, Guangzhou, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing local authorities.

Rescuers have brought out nine people from the debris, with two of them confirmed dead.

A search and rescue operation is underway to locate the missing.

More than 75,000 people in Guangdong have been evacuated due to massive rains.

Heavy rains in northern Beijing killed 44 people last month.





