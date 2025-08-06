Indian village hit by mudslide; 100 people missing

A massive rescue operation is underway to locate around 100 missing people after a mudslide and flash floods triggered by a cloudburst struck a village in northern India.

The incident occurred Tuesday in the village of Dharali in Uttarakhand state.

Authorities have so far managed to rescue several people.

"Rescue operations are ongoing at a war footing," Uttarakhand State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Wednesday.

"We are working with full vigilance and promptness to ensure that swift and adequate assistance reaches the affected," he added.

The Indian Army, which said at least nine army personnel are missing in the incident, noted that additional army columns along with army tracker dogs, drones, logistic drones and earthmoving equipment have been moved ahead to supplement the resources at the site to hasten the efforts.

"Army and Air Force helicopters for essential supplies, medicines and evacuation of the marooned are also being coordinated. In the meanwhile, residents have been moved to higher reaches in view of rising water levels due to incessant rains," the Army's Central Command wrote on X.

Minister of State for Defense Sanjay Seth, who termed the situation serious, said four people have died.

"Around 100 are missing," he told the Press Trust of India.

Television footage has been showing the devastation that took place in the area with concrete houses and roads being swept away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday that "no stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people."





