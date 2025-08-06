HONG KONGS CATHAY PACIFIC UNVEILS DEAL TO BUY 14 BOEING JETS

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific said Wednesday it would place a US$8.1-billion order for 14 Boeing jets, its first order with the American aircraft maker for 12 years.

The airline has "exercised the purchase rights... to purchase 14 Boeing 777-9 aircraft; and... secured the right to acquire up to seven additional Boeing 777-9 aircraft", it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The new order expects the aircraft to be delivered by 2034, according to a separate filing.

Cathay Pacific made the announcement as it reported its attributable profit rose slightly to HK$3.65 billion (US$4.65 million), benefiting from a pick-up in travel demand in Asia.

Chair Patrick Healy heralded a "solid financial performance" in the filing.

The company's passenger airlines, including Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Express, have launched or announced 19 new destinations so far in 2025, with "more to come", he said.

Cathay now flies to more than 100 passenger destinations globally, he added.

However, the company warned that its lowcost airlines are facing short-term challenges as pick-up in bookings is "yet to return to normal levels".