South Korea eyes stronger ties with China despite top diplomat’s remarks

South Korea said Tuesday that it is seeking to strengthen ties with China while maintaining its staunch alliance with the US, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The statement followed recent remarks by Foreign Minister Cho Hyun describing China as "somewhat problematic" for its neighbors.

In a statement, the South Korean presidency, while clarifying the comments, said: "We're seeking to develop our bilateral relations with China based on the staunch South Korea-U.S. alliance."

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, the country's top diplomat said that China's growing assertiveness had made neighboring countries "alert," adding there is a "problem of China becoming somewhat problematic" for its neighbors, according to the agency.

"Minister Cho's remarks were made in the context of South Korea's continued efforts to build a relationship with China that contributes to regional stability, prosperity and the well-being of people," it said.

Cho also noted that the administration of President Lee Jae Myung aims to maintain good ties with Beijing and will continue working with the US and Japan to engage, not isolate, China.





