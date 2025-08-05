Japan warns of another day of extreme heat in some regions

Japan's Meteorological Agency has warned of another day of extreme heat in some regions Tuesday, with temperatures expected to exceed 41C (105.8F) in some inland areas of the Kanto region.

The agency said a high pressure system will continue to cover areas around the main island of Honshu, bringing hot and sunny weather, according to local broadcaster NHK.

On Monday, Komatsu in Ishikawa Prefecture recorded a temperature of 40.3C (104.5F), marking one of the hottest days this summer.

The cities of Maebashi and Kumagaya in Gunma and Saitama prefectures could reach 40C (104F), while the temperature is expected to reach to 39C (102F) in the cities of Chichibu and Saitama in Saitama Prefecture, as well as Kofu in Yamanashi Prefecture and 38C (100F) in cities including Mito in Ibaraki Prefecture and Utsunomiya in Tochigi Prefecture as well as Toyooka in Hyogo Prefecture.

Central Tokyo and the cities of Otsu, Takamatsu, Okayama and Oita will likely experience 37C (98.6F).

Heatstroke alerts have been issued in 44 of Japan's 47 prefectures.

Officials are urging residents to stay indoors, use air conditioning, stay hydrated, and avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours.





