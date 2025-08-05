India, Philippines upgrade ties, enhance maritime cooperation

India and the Philippines on Tuesday elevated their bilateral relations ties to a "strategic partnership" and enhanced their maritime cooperation.

This came as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., with both leaders holding talks in New Delhi.

Modi and Marcos also witnessed an exchange of the plan of action for 2025-29 for the implementation of the strategic partnership, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

He said discussions focused on various aspects, and that they exchanged several important documents, including in the areas of space, tourism, culture, science and technology, and digital technologies.

During his remarks to the press, Modi said: "Strengthening defense relations is a symbol of deep mutual trust, and as maritime nations, maritime cooperation between the two countries is both natural and essential."

In April, India exported the second batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines.

Modi said India is "committed to peace, security, prosperity, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region" and "supports freedom of navigation in accordance with international laws."

The two sides also decided to work toward a bilateral preferential trade agreement.

Marcos' trip to New Delhi came as India joined the Philippines for the first time on Sunday for a two-day maritime drill in the disputed South China Sea.

It triggered a rival drill by China, with which Manila has competing claims in the vast mineral-rich water body.

"Disputes over territory and maritime rights and interests should be settled through negotiation and consultation by countries directly concerned, and no third party is in any position to interfere in that," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday about the joint drills by India and the Philippines.





