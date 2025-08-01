Japan warns of heat wave across country plus tropical storm threat

Japan on Friday warned residents of a heat wave across almost the entire country accompanied by a tropical storm threat in cooler regions.

The central city of Kuwanaa recorded a temperature of exactly 40C (104F), marking the third consecutive day of the mercury reaching 40C or higher in Japan, posing a serious, life-threatening heat risk, according to local broadcaster NHK.

On Wednesday, the city of Tamba hit a new national record of 41.2C (106.1F), and on Thursday, Takahashi saw 40.4C, marking its third consecutive day of temperatures above 40C.

Kanto and Tohoku were said to be exceptions to the heat wave due to an approaching severe tropical storm.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that severe Tropical Storm Krosa could approach Japan's Kanto region, including the capital Tokyo, by early Saturday.

Citizens were cautioned by authorities to watch out for high waves, mudslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and swollen rivers.

According to the agency, this July was Japan's hottest July since 1898, reported Kyodo News, something the agency has reported now for three years running.