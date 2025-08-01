Death toll from monsoon rains in northern Indian state tops 170

 Contact Us
Published August 01,2025
The death toll in northern India's Himachal state from monsoon rains and related incidents this year now exceeds 170, according to an official statement released Friday.

The state's emergency operation center said that the death toll stood at 173, with 281 injured so far. A total of 36 people remain missing.

This week the state again witnessed heavy rainfall as well as resulting flash floods.

According to the statement, of the 173 deaths so far, 78 were in road accidents and 95 others were due to multiple incidents including drowning, landslides, and flash floods.

Heavy monsoon rains usually begin in India in June and culminate in September.