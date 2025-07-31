Japan develops skin cancer drug based on genetically modified virus

Researchers based at the University of Tokyo and Shinshu University have developed a new skin cancer treatment drug based on a genetically modified virus, public broadcaster NHK reported Thursday.

Cancer "viral therapy" uses the genetically engineered virus to attack cancer cells in skin cancer patients by replicating only in cancer cells.

Prof. Todo Toshiki of the University of Tokyo and his team conducted research on patients with a rapidly progressing type of skin cancer to verify its effectiveness on other cancers.

Results found that 77.8% of the tested patients, seven out of nine, who received both conventional treatment and viral therapy improved, demonstrating the importance of combining the treatment with the viral therapy.

With no serious effects reported so far, the researchers are expected to test the treatment on another nine patients to guarantee safety and efficacy.

Todo said that this treatment could become a new option in cases where conventional treatments have not been effective.

If the treatment can be used for a variety of cancers, it could "fundamentally change cancer treatment," Todo added.





