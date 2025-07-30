Heat waves kill 13 in South Korea this year

South Korea has reported some 13 deaths due to heat-related illnesses so far this year as the country continues to grapple with scorching heat waves, local media reported Wednesday.

Hospitals received a total of 2,768 patients suffering from heat-related conditions since mid-May, when authorities launched the heat-related illness surveillance system, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

The number of patients compared with the same period last year has increased about 2.6 times, while the number of deaths has more than tripled from four, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Heat exhaustion, commonly known as sunstroke, was the most common among the heat-related illnesses, which accounted for 60.4%.

Other conditions included heat stroke at 16.6%, heat cramps at 13.5%, and heat syncope at 8%.

Most parts of the country are currently under heat wave alerts, with temperatures forecast to soar to 38C in the central city of Daejeon on Wednesday and 36C in both Seoul and the southeastern city of Daegu.

The state weather agency said heat waves gripping the country are expected to intensify in the days to come.