Thai-Cambodia ceasefire takes effect in wake of deadly fighting

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (C), Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (L) and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai shake hands in Putrajaya, Malaysia, July 28, 2025. (DHA Photo)

A ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia took effect at the stroke of midnight local time Monday (1700GMT) after recent fighting over disputed borders.

The development came after Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an "immediate" and "unconditional" ceasefire following peace talks in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the ceasefire after hosting a meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Phumtham Wechayachai, Thailand's acting prime minister.

It came after armed conflict along the disputed border, which resulted in the death of dozens of people, including soldiers.

The Southeast Asian neighbors have a border dispute along Cambodia's Preah Vihear province and Thailand's northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, with renewed tensions since May 28, when a Cambodian soldier was killed.