China reiterates opposition to any trade deal hurting world’s 2nd-largest economy

Beijing on Monday reiterated its opposition to any trade deal that harms the interests of China, the world's second-largest economy, after the US and EU signed a trade agreement.

China "believes that all parties should resolve economic and trade differences through equal-footed dialogue," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing.

Regarding the trade talks between the EU and the US, Guo said the relevant parties should "uphold a sound environment for international trade and economic cooperation, and observe the WTO rules."

The US and the EU reached a trade deal on Sunday, ending months of uncertainty, President Donald Trump announced following a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.

"We firmly oppose any party's move to strike a deal at the cost of China's interests," Guo added.

Commenting on the upcoming trade talks between the US and China in Sweden, the spokesman expressed hope that "the US will work with China" and "promote the steady, sound, and sustainable development of China-US relations."

The third round of US-China trade talks, led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, will take place in the Swedish capital through July 30.