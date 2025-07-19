Former South Korean minister called in for questioning over probe into martial law decree

Former South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul was called in for questioning over a probe into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law decree on Dec. 3, Yonhap News reported Saturday.

The special counsel team in charge of the investigation said that it is "questioning Cho."

The former minister was not summoned as a suspect but as a person of interest in questioning about a Cabinet meeting held shortly before Yoon declared martial law.

Cho was one of the selected Cabinet members who attended the meeting.

One of Yoon's detention charges was his alleged violation of the rights of Cabinet members by inviting only some to the meeting before his martial law decree was issued.





