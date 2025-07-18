South Korean probe finds no radioactivity in suspected North Korea leak

South Korea said Friday that no unusual levels of radioactive or heavy metal contamination have been found in river water samples taken amid concerns over a possible wastewater release from a North Korean uranium refining facility.

Experts conducted test at 10 sites near the inter-Korean border earlier this month and analyzed for uranium, cesium, and five types of heavy metals, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Unification Ministry.

"The results showed no abnormalities," said ministry deputy spokesperson Chang Yoon-jeong.

Earlier this month, South Korean authorities said they had taken 10 sampling locations, including Ganghwa Island and the Han River estuary, which will be tested for radioactive substances such as cesium and uranium, as well as heavy metals.

The move came after recent reports that North Korea may have discharged wastewater from its uranium plant in Pyongsan County into the Ryesong River, which flows toward South Korea.

However, Chang said the findings suggest no immediate contamination but South Korea will continue monthly monitoring at seven key sites to ensure public safety and transparency.

There was no immediate response from North Korean authorities.