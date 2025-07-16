RAINS KILL 33, INJURE 176 IN PAKISTANS PUNJAB PROVINCE

A man wades through rainwater after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore, Pakistan, 16 July 2025. (EPA Photo)

At least 33 people in Pakistan's northwestern Punjab province were killed Wednesday in rain-related events, while 176 have sustained injuries, an official told Anadolu.

Most of the deaths were reported in the provincial capital of Lahore, which recorded 16 fatalities, said a Punjab Rescue Department spokesman. Faisalabad followed with eight deaths.

The monsoon rains caused roofs and walls to collapse.

In 2025, 77 civilians were killed and 214 injured due to rain-related reasons, according to a Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority spokesperson, as cited by the Dawn newspaper.

Flash floods and heavy rains frequently batter Pakistan during the monsoon season, causing widespread casualties and damage, particularly in the northern and northwestern regions.