India tests ‘beyond visual range’ air-to-air missile

India conducted a test-flight Friday of an indigenous 'beyond visual range' air-to-air missile, Astra BVRAAM, equipped with an indigenous "radio frequency seeker," according to a statement by the defense ministry.

The Defense Research and Development Organization ((DRDO) and Indian Air Force carried out the test from a Su-30 Mk-I fighter jet off the coast of Odisha in eastern India, it said.



"During the tests, two launches were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets at different ranges, target aspects and launch platform conditions," the ministry said, adding that in both cases, the "missiles destroyed the targets with pin-point accuracy."



"These successful flight tests have re-established the accuracy and reliable performance of the Astra weapon system with indigenous seeker," it said.



The ministry said Astra BVRAAM has a range exceeding 100 kilometers (62 miles) and is "equipped with state-of-the art guidance and navigation systems."



Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the "successful testing of the missile with indigenous seeker is a major milestone in critical defence technology," the statement noted.



In April, India conducted four successful test-flights of the army version of medium-range surface-to-air missile for two days.