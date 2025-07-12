Death toll from rains, floods in Pakistan surpasses 100

The death toll from the ongoing monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan has risen to 104, as six more people lost their lives over the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), two people died in northeastern Punjab, one in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and three in southwestern Balochistan in rain and flood-related incidents.

Since June 26, Punjab recorded 39 deaths and 103 injuries, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered 31 deaths and 51 injuries.

In Sindh, 17 people have died and 37 others were injured, while Balochistan reported 16 deaths and four injuries.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded one death and five injuries.

Flash floods and heavy rains frequently batter Pakistan during the monsoon season, causing widespread casualties and damage, particularly in northern and northwestern regions.





