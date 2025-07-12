China rejects Philippines' statement on South China Sea ruling

China on Saturday strongly rejected the Philippines' renewed reference to the 2016 South China Sea arbitration ruling, calling it "illegal, null and void," and said it would never accept claims.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued the statement after the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs marked the ninth anniversary of the tribunal decision.

"China's position on the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea is consistent and clear," a ministry spokesperson said. "The award is nothing but a piece of waste paper. It is non-binding and will not affect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights in the South China Sea in any way."

Beijing emphasized that it would continue to defend its claims in the contested waters, regardless of international pressure or legal rulings it does not recognize.

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs said Manila would continue asserting its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea by upholding the arbitral ruling.

"Together with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Arbitral Award will remain a cornerstone of Philippine maritime policy and the country's unwavering commitment to a rules-based international order," the department said in a statement, according to the Manila Times.

The 2016 ruling by a UN-backed tribunal in The Hague rejected Beijing's claims in the South China Sea and backed the Philippines' rights to resources within its exclusive economic zone. China refused to participate in the proceedings and has dismissed the verdict ever since.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, speaking Saturday during a visit to Malaysia, also rejected the ruling as "absurd and politically motivated." He said the tribunal's decision undermined the legal maritime rights of features such as Taiping Island, despite their size and significance.

Wang warned that accepting the award could set a dangerous precedent and distort global maritime boundaries.