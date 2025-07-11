Ex‑President Yoon’s home raided by prosecutors in marine death case

Prosecutors raided the home of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday as part of an expanding investigation into alleged interference in a military probe of the 2023 death of Marine Cpl. Chae Su-geun, Yonhap News reported.

The raid was among more than 10 carried out simultaneously, including one at the home of former National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong.

Authorities seized a mobile phone during the three-hour search of Yoon's residence in southern Seoul, his lawyer confirmed. Former first lady Kim Keon Hee was reportedly home alone at the time.

The investigation centers on allegations that Yoon and top officials obstructed the military's initial inquiry into Chae's death, which occurred during a flood rescue mission.

Yoon, who is a suspect in abuse of power charges, allegedly became enraged when briefed on the results of the inquiry, which found a senior Marine commander responsible. Yoon also reportedly ordered a media briefing to be canceled, withheld the case from police, and altered the probe's findings.

Assistant special counsel Choung Min-young said that his team of prosecutors is looking into a presidential office meeting where Yoon allegedly issued the instructions.

The development came after Thursday's search of the Defense Ministry and presidential security offices.

Yoon is currently being held at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang after the same court issued an arrest warrant early Thursday over his alleged attempt to impose martial law.

The charges include irregularities in convening only select Cabinet members for a meeting ahead of the Dec. 3 declaration.



