Monsoon flooding in Pakistan kills 11, disrupts Punjab and Balochistan

Severe monsoon rains in Pakistan's Punjab and Balochistan provinces have caused deadly flooding, killing at least 11 people, damaging homes, and disrupting daily life with power outages and road closures.

Agencies and A News ASIA
Published July 10,2025
At least 11 people have died due to severe flooding caused by heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan's Punjab and Balochistan provinces.

According to Dawn newspaper, excessive rainfall in Lahore city in Punjab and parts of Balochistan has led to floods.

In Lahore, the monsoon rains overwhelmed the sewage system and caused several roads to be closed, resulting in widespread power outages affecting thousands of people.

Officials stated that the heavy rains have damaged homes and roads.

The initial reports suggest that 11 people have lost their lives in the floods in Lahore and parts of Balochistan, and many others have been injured.