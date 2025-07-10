China pushes back 50% us 'security' tariffs on copper imports

China on Thursday pushed back on the US imposing 50% tariffs on copper imports over a "national security assessment."

"We believe that trade wars and tariff wars have no winners and protectionism benefits no one," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a live-streamed news conference in Beijing.

China's position on tariffs is "very clear and consistent," Mao said: "We oppose politicizing economic and trade issues."

Beijing was responding to questions about US President Donald Trump's announcement that Washington will impose tariffs of 20-30% on goods from many countries from Aug. 1.

"I am announcing a 50% TARIFF on Copper, effective August 1, 2025, after receiving a robust NATIONAL SECURITY ASSESSMENT," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Copper is essential in the manufacturing of semiconductors, aircraft, ships, ammunition, data centers, lithium-ion batteries, radar systems, missile defense systems and even hypersonic weapons, "of which we are building many," he said.

Noting that copper is the second most widely used material by the US Department of Defense, Trump asked: "Why did our foolish (and SLEEPY!) 'Leaders' decimate this important Industry?"

Separately, the Philippines Thursday expressed "concern" over 20% tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Frederick Go, a senior Filipino official on investment and economic affairs, said a high-level delegation from Manila will travel to Washington for trade talks next week.

Manila wants to secure a "fairer trade terms" deal, he said.

The trade volume between the US and the Philippines hovers around $24 billion, with Manila exporting goods and services worth $14 billion to the world's largest economy.





