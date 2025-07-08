CHINA: TAIWANS HAN KUANG EXERCISE NOTHING BUT A TRICK

China on Tuesday said a forthcoming Taiwanese drill is nothing but a "self-deceiving trick" played by the island country.

The Taiwanese military will conduct the Han Kuang live-troop exercise starting Wednesday, focusing on "response to gray-zone harassment," "joint anti-landing operations," and "resilient defense on the island," with many US weapons making their debut during the drill.

Col. Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China's Defense Ministry, said Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party is exploiting the exercise to get Taiwan residents on board its "Taiwan Independence" war chariot, the Chinese state-supported Global Times reported.

China's "resolute countermeasures against 'Taiwan Independence' will not be deterred, nor will the overwhelming and irresistible trend of China's national reunification be stopped," said Jiang.

China considers Taiwan a breakaway province, whereas Taipei insists on its independence.

The spokesperson also said Beijing has consistently adopted a "prudent and responsible" stance on military exports and is open to sharing the advances of its equipment development with allied nations.

He was reacting to reports that several nations are in talks with China about buying arms, including the J-10 fighter jet, stressing the country's commitment to play a constructive role in global and regional peace and security.