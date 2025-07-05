Magnitude 5.3 quake hits southwest Japan amid recurring tremors

Southwestern Japan was hit Saturday by a 5.3 magnitude earthquake, amid recurring tremors in the region, according to Kyodo News.

The quake occurred off the Tokara Island chain, a group of small islands in the province, at 6.29 am local time (2129GMT Friday), at a depth of about 20 kilometers (12 miles).

No tsunami warning was issued, it said, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency has cautioned residents of home collapses and landslides, as the area is expected to continue to shake from strong quakes.

About 12 people were evacuated Friday from Akuseki Island. The island has a population of 89.

Since June 21, the area has experienced more than 1,000 earthquakes, with the weakest registering a magnitude of 1.0

Earthquakes measuring on the lower end of a 5.0 magnitude were recorded Monday and Wednesday, as well as a 5.5 magnitude quake Thursday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Thursday that the government will take all measures in response to quakes.





