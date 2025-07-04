South Korea hosts chemical defense education for officials from 9 nations

South Korea hosted a training program for officials from nine member countries of an international chemical weapons watchdog, the defense ministry said Friday.

Nineteen officials from the nine countries, including Nepal, Malaysia, India and the Philippines, participated in the five-day program that began Monday, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing a ministry statement.

The training was held at the Chemical, Biological and Radiological Defense Command in Seoul.

The annual program aims to equip officials with the skills to respond to chemical terrorist attacks and accidents.

This week's training featured advanced equipment including multi-legged robots and armored vehicles designed to respond to chemical, biological and radiological attacks.

South Korea became a member of the chemical weapons watchdog in 1997 and has offered the education program for countries in Asia annually since 2005, according to the agency.