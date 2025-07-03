THAILANDS NEW CABINET SWORN IN AMID DEEPENING POLITICAL CRISIS

Thailand's new Cabinet was sworn in on Thursday, including a new posting for suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is under investigation over a leaked audio, state broadcaster Thai PBS reported.

Paetongtarn, who was suspended on Tuesday, has joined the new Cabinet as culture minister.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn administered the oath of office to the new Cabinet members led by acting Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

Suriya is expected later to pass the acting prime minister duties to Phumtham Wechayachai, who was sworn in Thursday as deputy prime minister and interior minister.

Phumtham was previously deputy prime minister and defense minister in Paetongtarn's Cabinet.

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday suspended Paetongtarn over a recent leaked audio linked to a border dispute with Cambodia.

The court accepted charges of gross ethical misconduct and dishonesty against Paetongtarn and suspended her as prime minister.

The court order follows the leak of a phone call between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate head Hun Sen in which the Thai leader allegedly criticized her country's military over escalating border tensions with Cambodia.

Since the day of her suspension, she has 15 days to defend herself.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have been simmering since May 28, when troops exchanged fire along the frontier, leaving one Cambodian soldier dead.

The two Southeastern Asian nations have since closed their borders.