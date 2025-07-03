South Korean parliament confirms Kim Min-seok as new premier

South Korean lawmakers on Thursday confirmed long-time strategist and a political activist Kim Min-seok as the new premier of the administration led by President Lee Jae Myung, Yonhap News reported.

The main opposition People Power Party boycotted the vote while Lee's Democratic Party voted to make the president's election campaign aide the nation's premier.

Since being nominated by Lee last month, Kim, 61, faced questioning surrounding his wealth and family.

Kim, a four-term Democratic Party lawmaker who was nominated for the post on June 4, got 173 votes in the 300-seat National Assembly.

Lee's ruling party currently holds a majority in parliament and got support from some small parties during the vote.

After winning parliament's vote of confidence, Kim vowed to "uphold the will of the people."

He said overcoming the economic crisis caused by what he called the "forces of tyranny" will be his top priority.





