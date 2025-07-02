South Korea finalizes $6B arms export deal with Poland

South Korea on Wednesday finalized a major arms export deal with Poland, estimated to be worth around $6 billion, as Warsaw continues efforts to strengthen its military in response to the Russia-Ukraine war, according to South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

The agreement includes the export of 180 K2 tanks, with the official signing ceremony to be held soon with senior officials from both countries in attendance.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and K2 tank manufacturer Hyundai Rotem concluded the final negotiations ahead of the signing.

The deal marks the first major arms export agreement under South Korea's newly elected President Lee Jae-myung, who took office last month.

The contract is part of a broader push by Poland to bolster its defense capabilities. In 2022, Warsaw signed multiple agreements with South Korea for K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and FA-50 light attack aircraft.

The latest agreement will provide Poland with 117 K2 tanks produced by Hyundai Rotem and 63 K2PL tanks to be built locally by state-owned defense firm PGZ.

"This second K2 export agreement was an occasion to confirm the solid arms industry cooperation between South Korea and Poland," DAPA Minister Seok Jong-gun said, adding that the tanks will contribute to protecting both South Korea and Europe.





