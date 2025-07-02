North Korea opens large-scale coastal tourist zone

North Korea has opened the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Area on its eastern coast in a bid to revive tourism and secure much-needed foreign currency amid international sanctions, state-run media reported Wednesday.

The large-scale resort is located along a stretch of white sand beach on the East Sea, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

"In order to enable our people to enjoy marine tourism culture to the fullest, more than anyone else, we started providing tourism services at the top-class scenic spot on July 1," said the agency in its report.

The development features over 400 uniquely designed buildings, water parks, sports facilities and a variety of entertainment and dining services.

The launch was framed as a gift from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who reportedly envisioned the site as a symbol of "people-first politics" and a new standard in North Korea's tourism culture.

On the first day, a huge number of people from Kangwon Province and South Hamgyong Province, as well as from the capital Pyongyang, North Hamgyong Province, Ryanggang Province and Chagang Province visited the tourist area, according to the agency.

With sanctions severely limiting trade and finance, Pyongyang is likely hoping to draw foreign tourists once borders reopen fully.





