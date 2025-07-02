Death toll climbs to 73 as heavy rains batter Pakistan, India

The death toll from ongoing rains and flash floods climbed to 73 in Pakistan and India, as authorities in Islamabad warned monsoon conditions are expected to continue in several parts of the country.

At least 63 people have been killed and more than 100 others injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan since June 26, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

In its latest report, the NDMA said at least six people were killed and 14 injured in the past 24 hours.

Of the total, 21 people including 11 children have been killed in Punjab, 22 including 10 children and five women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 in Sindh and five in the Balochistan province.

The heavy rains that have swept through several regions also caused infrastructure damage and disrupted transportation, particularly in low-lying and high-risk areas. Authorities said scattered rains are likely to continue.

Meanwhile, the death toll from cloudbursts and flash floods in India's northern Himachal Pradesh state rose to 10 and 34 others went missing, the Emergency Operations Centre said in a statement.

The statement said over 350 people were rescued from different places in the last 32 hours. As many as 16 cloudbursts and three flash floods were reported.

The rainy monsoon season typically lasts from June to September in Pakistan and India.