China slams 'barbarian' US blockade of Cuba, urges end to sanctions

China on Wednesday slammed the "barbarian" US blockade of Cuba, urging Washington to end sanctions on Havana.

"We urge the US to lift the blockade and sanctions," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news conference in Beijing, calling on the US to remove its designation of Cuba as a "State Sponsor of Terrorism."

"Over the past 60 years, the US barbarian blockade and illegal sanctions against Cuba have severely infringed on Cuba's right to subsistence and development and violated basic rules of international relations, which wreak havoc on the Cuban people," the spokeswoman said.

The remarks from Beijing came after US President Donald Trump on Monday signed a memorandum to intensify economic pressure and restrictions on Cuba, which was slammed by Havana for "punishing the entire Cuban people."

"We firmly support Cuba in following a development path fit for its national conditions, and oppose the US' moves to abuse unilateral sanctions under the pretext of freedom and democracy," Mao Ning added.

Trump's move to sign the memorandum was one of several decisions taken against the Cuban government, such as reinstating Cuba as a "State Sponsor of Terrorism," and continuing efforts to reverse the Biden administration's attempts to improve the relationship with Havana.





